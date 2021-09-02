More than 3 inches of rain falls in Central Park in one hour

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Warren County
35
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:23 AM EDT until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:15 AM EDT, Suffolk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:37 AM EDT until THU 8:25 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:42 AM EDT until FRI 6:53 AM EDT, Orange County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:52 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:19 AM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:52 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:29 PM EDT until FRI 11:36 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:25 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Nassau County, Queens County, Suffolk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:31 AM EDT until FRI 8:33 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:01 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 9:43 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:38 AM EDT until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:37 AM EDT until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:53 AM EDT until THU 6:45 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Richmond County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:52 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:06 AM EDT until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:49 AM EDT until SAT 3:20 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:30 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Nassau County, Putnam County, Queens County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:05 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:23 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Salem County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:47 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:38 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:22 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM EDT, Bergen County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

More than 3 inches of rain falls in Central Park in one hour

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Central Park
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Central Park smashed a record for the amount of rain that fell in one hour during the huge storm that tore through the tristate area on Wednesday night.

3.15 inches of rain fell between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m.  That is, by far, the wettest hour ever recorded in New York City.

That broke a record set less than two weeks ago when the remnants of Hurricane Henri dropped 1.94 inches in one hour.

An incredible 5.20 inches of rain fell in the park in a 3 hour period from 7:51 p.m. to 10:51 p.m.

Complete coverage of the storm:

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in New Jersey and New York

Mullica Hill tornado and other storm damage reported in New Jersey

Almost all commuter rail service suspended in New York area

De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding

State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency

Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

NYC flooding: Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App