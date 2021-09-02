More than 3 inches of rain falls in Central Park in one hour
NEW YORK - Central Park smashed a record for the amount of rain that fell in one hour during the huge storm that tore through the tristate area on Wednesday night.
3.15 inches of rain fell between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m. That is, by far, the wettest hour ever recorded in New York City.
That broke a record set less than two weeks ago when the remnants of Hurricane Henri dropped 1.94 inches in one hour.
An incredible 5.20 inches of rain fell in the park in a 3 hour period from 7:51 p.m. to 10:51 p.m.
