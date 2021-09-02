Dozens of vehicles stranded on flooded Major Deegan Expressway

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 PM EDT, Warren County
25
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Bergen County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Nassau County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:20 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:07 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:40 AM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 3:50 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

Dozens of vehicles stranded on flooded Major Deegan Expressway

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Abandoned vehicles in the Bronx [SkyFOX]

Dozens of trucks and cars were abandoned in the floodwaters on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - The deluge from the remnants of Hurricane Ida quickly overwhelmed many streets and highways in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, stranding dozens of motorists as the waters rose overnight into the morning. 

At least 80 tractor-trailers, trucks, and cars were abandoned on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx, according to the FDNY. Water came through a leaking retaining wall along the expressway. It isn't clear if the expressway's proximity to the Jerome Park Reservoir to the east was a contributing factor in the flooding.

First responders using boats rescued more than 30 people near the Van Cortlandt Park exit and another 17 near the 230th Street exit on Thursday morning. 

Hours later, SkyFOX was over the area, showing a number of vehicles still stuck in floodwaters on the highway, which remained closed in both directions.

The Major Deegan Expressway carries about 8.5 miles of Interstate 87 from the Bronx near the RFK Bridge to the border with Westchester County.

RELATED: De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding

Hochul on deadly flooding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the catastrophic flooding that has occurred in downstate areas of the state, including New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.

The flash flooding killed at least 12 people in New York City, most of them inside basement apartments, the NYPD said. 

At the height of the rapid rainfall on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for New York City for the first time in history. The high-level alert is reserved for "exceedingly rare situations" when a flash flood poses a severe threat to human life and property, NWS said.  

"This was an exceedingly rare event with [6 to 10 inches] of rainfall falling over a several hour period," the NWS New York office said in a social media post.

(NOAA National Weather Service)

MORE COVERAGE:

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in New Jersey and New York

Mullica Hill tornado and other storm damage reported in New Jersey

Almost all commuter rail service suspended in New York area

State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency

Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

NYC flooding: Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers