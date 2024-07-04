Your guide to Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, local shows in NYC, NJ, CT, LI

Happy 4th of July! It's nearly time for the 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show in NYC, and FOX 5 NY has you covered.

In addition, firework displays are also happening throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Long Island. And is it legal to set off your own?

Here's everything you need to know:

A New York City tradition since 1976, this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will present thousands of shells alongside a variety of effects.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ - JUNE 30: Fireworks explode in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center on the second of six nights of the Macy's July 4th fireworks shows in New York City on June 30, 2020 as seen from Weehawken, NJ. (Photo by Gary Hershorn Expand

"New York City has gone above and beyond to make sure that New Yorkers are able to safely view the spectacular Macy’s fireworks this year," said Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust.

What time are the NYC fireworks

The spectacle begins Thursday at 8 p.m., according to the Macy's website. Officials did not specify what would happen if storms delay the show.

Best places to watch fireworks NYC

Entry points in NYC that are open to the public include:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

Firework shows near me

There's no better place to celebrate July 4th than in New York City. Take advantage of all the city has to offer: breathtaking views, parades, performances, food, and, of course, fireworks.

Celebrate at the Edge

Fireworks at SUMMIT

Magic Hour Rooftop Time Square

NYC 4th of July cruises

One World Observatory

Smorgasburg at The Shed at Hudson Yards

The Highlight Room

Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks

The following NYC locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.

West Street between West Houston and Leroy Streets

West Street between West 14th and West 26th Streets

West Street between West 33rd and West 34th Streets

West Street between West 40th and West 46th Streets

The High Line

The Battery

NYC streets closures for parade

Here's a list of streets that will be closed for today's parade.

Joe DiMaggio Highway, Westside Highway, West Street, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street

Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 13th Street between West Street /11th Avenue and Washington Street

West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11thAvenue

West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street

Who is performing at Macy's fireworks 2024?

Amber Mark

Brandy Clark

Lainey Wilson

Luis Fonsi

Mickey Guyton

The War and Treaty

Are fireworks legal in NY?

In New York state, only sparkling devices (also known as sparklers) are legal for customer use, but not in NYC or on Long Island, where they are illegal.

Illegal fireworks going off in the heart of Harlem, New York City that cause noise all night long on June 20, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Sparklers are also illegal in the following counties: Albany, Columbia, Erie, Orange (prohibited in the Cities of Middletown and Newburgh only), Schenectady, Warren and Westchester.

Fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, spinners, and aerial devices, are illegal statewide.

Even fireworks purchased legally in Pennsylvania cannot be transported to New York or used in the state.

If you violate any of the rules, you could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor, according to the Law Offices of Stephen Bilkins and associates.

The NYPD stated you can be fined up to $1,000 for illegally selling and possessing fireworks.

Under New York Penal Code § 270.00, you will be charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks if you possess, explode, sell or furnish fireworks.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024 show will launch from the Hudson River in NYC for the first time in 10 years, which means parts of NJ will also have a view.

"Excited to announce that — for the first time in over a decade — New Jersey will have a front row seat to @Macys Annual Fourth of July Fireworks!" NJ Gov. Phil Murphy posted to X.

Where can I watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks

Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken

Elysian Park in Hoboken

Stevens Park in Hoboken

Pier A Park in Hoboken

How to get to the Macy's fireworks

For public viewing in Hoboken, use the Hoboken Terminal for PATH and NJ Transit.

Citi Bike service will be available for people traveling locally in Hoboken and Jersey City.

Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.

Where are fireworks near me

Allendale fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake

Augusta fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium

Saturday, July 13 at Skylands Stadium

Bridgewater fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at North Branch Park

People watch fireworks light up the sky over New York City on July 4, 2013 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Clifton fireworks

Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7) at Clifton Stadium

East Brunswick fireworks

Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Community Arts Center

East Rutherford fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.

Evesham fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Savich Field

Florence fireworks

Saturday, July 6 at Veterans Park behind the Municipal Complex

Livingston fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park

Maywood fireworks

Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7 at Memorial Park

Millburn-Short Hills fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Millburn High School

Ridgewood fireworks

Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5 at Veterans Field

Summit fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field

Union fireworks

Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Biertuempfel Park

Looking to see fireworks this summer in CT?

Spectators watch the 35th Annual Family Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Waveny Park, New Canaan, Connecticut, USA. 4th July 2015. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

4th of July fireworks near me

Bristol fireworks

Summer Fireworks

Lake Compounce Family Theme Park

Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

Fairfield fireworks

Town of Fairfield Fireworks

Jennings Beach

Saturday, July 6 at 9:15 p.m.

Greenwich fireworks

Fireworks display

Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park

Saturday, July 6 at dusk

Hartford fireworks

Hartford Yard Goats

Dunkin Donuts Park

Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at the end of game

Lakeville fireworks

Rotary Club of Sailbury Presnets - Lighting Up Lime Rock

Lime Rock Park

Saturday, July 6. Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Madison fireworks

Madison CT Fireworks

Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach

Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Manchester fireworks

James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration

CT State Community College Manchester

Saturday, July 6. Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk.

Middlebury fireworks

3D Fireworks

Quassy Amusement Park

Thursday, July 4 after dark

New Britain fireworks

Great American Boom

Willow Brook Park

Thursday, July 4. Parking lot opens 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

New Canaan fireworks

New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration

Waveny Park

Saturday, July 6. Events begins at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.

New Haven fireworks

2024 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks

Wilbur Cross High School

Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

New Milford fireworks

New Milford Fireworks Celebration

Town Green

Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Norwalk fireworks

Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks

Bayley Beach

Thursday, July 4. Event starts at 4:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Norwich fireworks

Norwich Harbor Fireworks

Howard Brown Park

Friday, July 5. Music and food start at 5 p.m.

Orange fireworks

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

Orange Fairgrounds

Friday, July 5. Festivities begin at 3 p.m., concert starts at 6:30, fireworks at dusk

Simsbury fireworks

Talcott Mountain Festival - Celebrate America

Proforming Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows

Friday, July 5 following concert

Warren fireworks

Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration

Lake Waramug

Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Weston fireworks

Weston's Family 4th Celebration

Weston Middle School Field

Thursday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. gates open, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Wilton fireworks

Wilton's 4th of July Celebration

Wilton High School

Thursday, July 4. Celebration starts at 5 p.m, fireworks at sundown

Looking to see fireworks this summer on Long Island?

Where to watch fireworks near me

East Hampton fireworks

Clamshell Foundation Fireworks

Three Mile Harbor

Saturday, July 13

Farmingville fireworks

Independence Day Celebration

LICH Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

Thursday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Jones Beach fireworks

Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular

Jones Beach State Park

Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Long Beach fireworks

City of Long Beach Fireworks Display

Anywhere along the boardwalk, beachfront

Sunday, July 7 at 9:10 p.m.

Montauk fireworks

Stars over Montauk July 4th Independence Day Celebration

Umbrella Beach

Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Riverhead fireworks

Alive on 25 summer street festival

Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m.

Rockville Centre fireworks

Village of Rockville Centre Fireworks Celebration

Pette and Barasch Fields

Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Shelter Island fireworks

Shelter Island Fireworks

Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m.

Southampton fireworks

37th Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci

Shinnecock Bay

Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Valley Stream fireworks

2023 Fireworks Celebration

Firemen’s Memorial Field

Monday, July 8. Gates open at 6 p.m.

In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September.

