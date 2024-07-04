Your guide to Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, local shows in NYC, NJ, CT, LI
NEW YORK CITY - Happy 4th of July! It's nearly time for the 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show in NYC, and FOX 5 NY has you covered.
JULY 4 FIREWORKS GUIDE: NYC l NJ l CT l LI l WEATHER
***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.
In addition, firework displays are also happening throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Long Island. And is it legal to set off your own?
Here's everything you need to know:
New York City
A New York City tradition since 1976, this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will present thousands of shells alongside a variety of effects.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ - JUNE 30: Fireworks explode in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center on the second of six nights of the Macy's July 4th fireworks shows in New York City on June 30, 2020 as seen from Weehawken, NJ. (Photo by Gary Hershorn
"New York City has gone above and beyond to make sure that New Yorkers are able to safely view the spectacular Macy’s fireworks this year," said Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust.
What time are the NYC fireworks
The spectacle begins Thursday at 8 p.m., according to the Macy's website. Officials did not specify what would happen if storms delay the show.
Best places to watch fireworks NYC
Entry points in NYC that are open to the public include:
- Christopher Street and Washington Street
- West 11th Street and Washington Street
- West 12th Street and Washington Street
- West 29th Street and 11th Avenue
- West 40th Street and 11th Avenue
Firework shows near me
There's no better place to celebrate July 4th than in New York City. Take advantage of all the city has to offer: breathtaking views, parades, performances, food, and, of course, fireworks.
- Celebrate at the Edge
- Fireworks at SUMMIT
- Magic Hour Rooftop Time Square
- NYC 4th of July cruises
- One World Observatory
- Smorgasburg at The Shed at Hudson Yards
- The Highlight Room
Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks
The following NYC locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.
- West Street between West Houston and Leroy Streets
- West Street between West 14th and West 26th Streets
- West Street between West 33rd and West 34th Streets
- West Street between West 40th and West 46th Streets
- The High Line
- The Battery
NYC streets closures for parade
Here's a list of streets that will be closed for today's parade.
- Joe DiMaggio Highway, Westside Highway, West Street, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street
- Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street
- West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- West 13th Street between West Street /11th Avenue and Washington Street
- West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11thAvenue
- West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- 11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street
Who is performing at Macy's fireworks 2024?
- Amber Mark
- Brandy Clark
- Lainey Wilson
- Luis Fonsi
- Mickey Guyton
- The War and Treaty
Are fireworks legal in NY?
In New York state, only sparkling devices (also known as sparklers) are legal for customer use, but not in NYC or on Long Island, where they are illegal.
Illegal fireworks going off in the heart of Harlem, New York City that cause noise all night long on June 20, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Sparklers are also illegal in the following counties: Albany, Columbia, Erie, Orange (prohibited in the Cities of Middletown and Newburgh only), Schenectady, Warren and Westchester.
Fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, spinners, and aerial devices, are illegal statewide.
Even fireworks purchased legally in Pennsylvania cannot be transported to New York or used in the state.
If you violate any of the rules, you could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor, according to the Law Offices of Stephen Bilkins and associates.
The NYPD stated you can be fined up to $1,000 for illegally selling and possessing fireworks.
Under New York Penal Code § 270.00, you will be charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks if you possess, explode, sell or furnish fireworks.
New Jersey: Fireworks show near me
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024 show will launch from the Hudson River in NYC for the first time in 10 years, which means parts of NJ will also have a view.
"Excited to announce that — for the first time in over a decade — New Jersey will have a front row seat to @Macys Annual Fourth of July Fireworks!" NJ Gov. Phil Murphy posted to X.
Where can I watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks
- Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken
- Elysian Park in Hoboken
- Stevens Park in Hoboken
- Pier A Park in Hoboken
How to get to the Macy's fireworks
- For public viewing in Hoboken, use the Hoboken Terminal for PATH and NJ Transit.
- Citi Bike service will be available for people traveling locally in Hoboken and Jersey City.
- Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.
Where are fireworks near me
Allendale fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake
Augusta fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium
- Saturday, July 13 at Skylands Stadium
Bridgewater fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 at North Branch Park
People watch fireworks light up the sky over New York City on July 4, 2013 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
Clifton fireworks
- Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7) at Clifton Stadium
East Brunswick fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Community Arts Center
East Rutherford fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 at State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.
Evesham fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 at Savich Field
Florence fireworks
- Saturday, July 6 at Veterans Park behind the Municipal Complex
Livingston fireworks
Thursday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park
Maywood fireworks
- Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7 at Memorial Park
Millburn-Short Hills fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 at Millburn High School
Ridgewood fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5 at Veterans Field
Summit fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field
Union fireworks
- Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Biertuempfel Park
Click HERE for more information.
Are there fireworks in CT tonight
Looking to see fireworks this summer in CT?
Spectators watch the 35th Annual Family Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Waveny Park, New Canaan, Connecticut, USA. 4th July 2015. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
4th of July fireworks near me
Bristol fireworks
- Summer Fireworks
- Lake Compounce Family Theme Park
- Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.
Fairfield fireworks
- Town of Fairfield Fireworks
- Jennings Beach
- Saturday, July 6 at 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich fireworks
- Fireworks display
- Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park
- Saturday, July 6 at dusk
Hartford fireworks
- Hartford Yard Goats
- Dunkin Donuts Park
- Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at the end of game
Lakeville fireworks
- Rotary Club of Sailbury Presnets - Lighting Up Lime Rock
- Lime Rock Park
- Saturday, July 6. Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Madison fireworks
- Madison CT Fireworks
- Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach
- Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m.
Manchester fireworks
- James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
- CT State Community College Manchester
- Saturday, July 6. Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk.
Middlebury fireworks
- 3D Fireworks
- Quassy Amusement Park
- Thursday, July 4 after dark
New Britain fireworks
- Great American Boom
- Willow Brook Park
- Thursday, July 4. Parking lot opens 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
New Canaan fireworks
- New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration
- Waveny Park
- Saturday, July 6. Events begins at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.
New Haven fireworks
- 2024 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks
- Wilbur Cross High School
- Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
New Milford fireworks
- New Milford Fireworks Celebration
- Town Green
- Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Norwalk fireworks
- Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks
- Bayley Beach
- Thursday, July 4. Event starts at 4:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Norwich fireworks
- Norwich Harbor Fireworks
- Howard Brown Park
- Friday, July 5. Music and food start at 5 p.m.
Orange fireworks
- Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
- Orange Fairgrounds
- Friday, July 5. Festivities begin at 3 p.m., concert starts at 6:30, fireworks at dusk
Simsbury fireworks
- Talcott Mountain Festival - Celebrate America
- Proforming Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows
- Friday, July 5 following concert
Warren fireworks
- Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration
- Lake Waramug
- Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Weston fireworks
- Weston's Family 4th Celebration
- Weston Middle School Field
- Thursday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. gates open, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
Wilton fireworks
- Wilton's 4th of July Celebration
- Wilton High School
- Thursday, July 4. Celebration starts at 5 p.m, fireworks at sundown
Click HERE for more information
Fireworks on Long Island tonight
Looking to see fireworks this summer on Long Island?
Where to watch fireworks near me
East Hampton fireworks
- Clamshell Foundation Fireworks
- Three Mile Harbor
- Saturday, July 13
Farmingville fireworks
- Independence Day Celebration
- LICH Amphitheatre at Bald Hill
- Thursday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Jones Beach fireworks
- Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular
- Jones Beach State Park
- Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Long Beach fireworks
- City of Long Beach Fireworks Display
- Anywhere along the boardwalk, beachfront
- Sunday, July 7 at 9:10 p.m.
Montauk fireworks
- Stars over Montauk July 4th Independence Day Celebration
- Umbrella Beach
- Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
Riverhead fireworks
- Alive on 25 summer street festival
- Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m.
Rockville Centre fireworks
- Village of Rockville Centre Fireworks Celebration
- Pette and Barasch Fields
- Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Shelter Island fireworks
- Shelter Island Fireworks
- Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m.
Southampton fireworks
- 37th Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci
- Shinnecock Bay
- Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.
Valley Stream fireworks
- 2023 Fireworks Celebration
- Firemen’s Memorial Field
- Monday, July 8. Gates open at 6 p.m.
In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September.
Click HERE for more information.