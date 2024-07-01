NYC weather: Will thunderstorms take over Macy's 4th of July fireworks show?

Will thunderstorms take over Macy's 4th of July fireworks show?

Get ready for the heat to take over this week.

"As we head on into our future cast, you'll see that it's all going to look pretty good. No problems really until we get to later on July 4," FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory said.

Most of Thursday should be fine, but scattered showers and storms could hit our area in the evening, he said.

The fireworks forecast. (FOX Weather)

"Active weather is expected to continue impacting the U.S. leading up to the 4th of July. With several storm systems in play, travelers are facing major disruptions as they try to get to their holiday destination," warns the FOX Forecast Center. "And the ripple effect of airport delays and cancelations will take its toll as we approach the weekend. Mounting issues will cause a backup of flights, creating headaches for those trying to get out of town."

AAA forecasts a record 71 million people traveling 50 miles or more through the weekend after the holiday, beating pre-pandemic numbers. Over 60 million people will hit the road. More than 57 million will take to the air, and almost 5 million will be cruising or taking buses and trains.

Forecast

Tuesday: Nice day. 84.

Wednesday: Dry stretch. 83.

Thursday (July 4): Late day showers and t-storm. 87.

Friday: More humid. 88.

Saturday: P.M. storms. 89.

Sunday: Morning shower. 91.

Macy's 4th of July fireworks

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: View of New York Citys 41st annual Macys 4th of July fireworks show on July 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) Expand

The fireworks will launch from the Hudson River for the first time in 10 years.

RELATED: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024: Time, location, performances l GUIDE

New Jersey will also finally have the chance of getting the perfect view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.