Best places to watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks in NYC 2024

Independence Day is on Thursday, July 4, and there's no better place to celebrate than New York City.

Take advantage of all the city has to offer this Fourth of July: breathtaking views, parades, performances, food, and of course fireworks.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

The fireworks will launch from the Hudson River for the first time in 10 years.

New Jersey will also finally have the chance of getting the perfect view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City.

Here's a list of where to watch the fireworks:

Celebrate at the Edge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: People watch the sunrise from the Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards on the first day of spring on March 20, 2021 in New York City.

Hudson Yards is hosting a FREE viewing party for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display. The show will take place at Public Square and Gardens, where you can watch the fireworks show along the Hudson River, view the live broadcast on the 30-foot Big Screen, and keep the party going and a live DJ from iHeart Radio.

Smorgasburg at The Shed at Hudson Yards

Before the fireworks stop by Smorgasburg at The Shed at Hudson Yards, from 11 am - 6 pm.

Try out 30 vendors such as BiBi Bakery, Black Rican Vegan, Red Hook Lobster Pounds, and new businesses including 88 Coffee Company, Hibiscus Brew, and Kalihi.

The Shops & Restaurants also feature special July 4th offers and menus.

Verano, the fast-casual Mexcian restaurant in the Public Square and Gardens, will host a ticketed event with an open bar from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

For a VIP experience, watch the fireworks show at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Edge has arguably one of the best vantage points of the city and fireworks.

Tickets include a glass of champagne (or a non-alcoholic drink), one barbecue food item and live music.

For more information visit www.edgenyc.com.

Fireworks at SUMMIT

Silhouetted people watch the sunset from Summit One Vanderbilt as part of the first year that it's open on July 4th, 2022 in New York City.

Take in some of the city's best views in the ‘mind-bending’ space of SUMMIT while you watch the fireworks over the Hudson.

From 1,100 feet above Manhattan, you'll get access to all three SUMMIT floors from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., two premium drinks, panoramic views of the sunset.

Tickets start at $325 and you must be over 21 to attend. For more information visit www.summitov.com.

NYC 4th of July cruises

Spectators gather on boats in the East River ahead of the fireworks display on in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Watching fireworks from the top of a skyscraper is one thing but watching from the harbor provides a front row seat to the light show.

Event Cruises NYC offers four different cruises on July 4th that range from $99 to $309.

The buffet brunch cruise offers a midday ride with bottomless mimosas, private table seating and a live DJ.

To see the fireworks, choose from two cruise options: the fireworks cruise or the premier dinner cruise. Both options offer over three hours of sailing, open bar, private seating and a live DJ.

For more information or where to buy tickets visit www.eventcruisesnyc.com.

Free public viewing areas

Spectators gather at Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens to watch the Macy's fireworks display. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

There will be entry points with elevated public viewing available at these locations, capacity is limited:

Manhattan

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street

1st Avenue and East 34th Street

1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn

Transmitter Park

Newton Barge Playground

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Macy's fireworks entry points

Entry points for the public are: