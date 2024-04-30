Macy's 2024 July 4th fireworks location revealed: How to watch in NYC, NJ

article

For the first time in 10 years, the Macy's 2024 July 4 fireworks will launch from the NYC's Hudson River.

New Jersey will finally have the chance of getting the perfect view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City. In Manhattan, there are many viewing spots between West 14th and West 34th Streets.

"Excited to announce that — for the first time in over a decade — New Jersey will have a front row seat to @Macys Annual Fourth of July Fireworks!" New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy posted to X.

For the past 9 years, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks launched out of the East River, meaning Brooklyn and Queens had front-row seats to the spectacle.

This year's fireworks show will present thousands of shells alongside a variety of effects, all orchestrated from barges stationed along the Hudson River.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Spectators gather at Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens to watch to 2022 Macy's fireworks display on July 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"This year’s Macy’s 4th of Fireworks display will launch an inspiring spectacle of patriotic color, light and sound from the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade. Marking the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration, the display will offer a showstopping and high-flying salute to the nation," Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks said.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks has been a New York City tradition since 1976.

"Every year, Macy’s illuminates the city’s skyline to commemorate Independence Day driving our city’s economy and supporting local businesses. We can’t wait to welcome the crowds this year at the show!" NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.

More details about the fireworks display, performers, and viewing spots will be revealed at a later time.