NJ July fireworks guide: Where to watch

The Fourth of July is on a Thursday this year.

Looking to see fireworks in New Jersey?

Here's a list of fireworks displays throughout the Garden State.

Find your county: Bergen County | Burlington County | Essex County | Middlesex County | Passaic County | Sussex County | Union County

Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake

East Rutherford fireworks

Wednesday, July 3

Thursday, July 4 at State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.

Maywood fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7 at Memorial Park

Paramus fireworks

Sunday, June 30 at Cliff Gennarelli Sport Complex

Ridgewood fireworks

Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5 at Veterans Field

Burlington County

Bordentown Township fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 at Joseph Lawrence Park

Evesham fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Savich Field

Florence fireworks

Saturday, July 6 at Veterans Park behind the Municipal Complex

Medford fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6 at Freedom Park

Mount Holly fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 at Iron Works Park

Mount Laurel fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 at Laurel Acres Park

Essex County

Cedar Grove fireworks

Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 2) at Panther Park Field

Millburn-Short Hills fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Millburn High School

Livingston fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park

Verona fireworks

Friday, June 28 at Verona Community Center

Middlesex County

East Brunswick fireworks

Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Community Arts Center

Helmetta/Spotswood fireworks

Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2) at Immaculate Conception Field

Parlin/Sayreville fireworks

Saturday, June 2 at Kennedy Park

Perth Amboy fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront

Woodbridge fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park

Passaic County

Clifton fireworks

Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7) at Clifton Stadium

Somerset County

Bridgewater fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at North Branch Park

Franklin fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Franklin Township Municipal Complex

Montgomery fireworks

Thursday, June 27 at Montgomery High School

Sussex County

Augusta fireworks

Saturday, June 29 at Skylands Stadium

Wednesday, July 3 at Skylands Stadium

Thursday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium

Saturday, July 13 at Skylands Stadium

Union County

Roselle Park fireworks

Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Herm Shaw Field

Scotch Plains fireworks

Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: Sunday, June 30) at Shady Rest Country Clubhouse

Summit fireworks

Thursday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field

Union fireworks

Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) at Biertuempfel Park