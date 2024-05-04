NYC fireworks guide 2024: Where can I see them this summer?

Looking to see fireworks light up the sky this summer in NYC?

Here's a list of legal fireworks displays that were issued permits by the Fire Department:

Where can I see fireworks this summer in NYC?

Liberty Island Safety Zone

Saturday, May 4 at 8:45 p.m.

Pier 60

Wednesday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Park

Tuesday, June 11 at 9:30 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

Central Park

Wednesday, June 12 at 9:30 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

Cunningham Park

Thursday, June 13 at 9:30 PM to 10:20 PM

Prospect Park

Friday, June 14 at 9:30 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

Rockway Inlet Safety Zone

Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m.

***More locations could be announced in the future.

Macy's 2024 July 4th fireworks

Meanwhile, for the first time in 10 years, the Macy's 2024 July 4 fireworks will launch from the Hudson River.

New Jersey will finally have the chance of getting the perfect view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City. In Manhattan, there are many viewing spots between W.14th and W. 34th streets.

For the past nine years, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks launched out of the East River, meaning Brooklyn and Queens had front-row seats to the spectacle.

But this year's fireworks show will present thousands of shells alongside a variety of effects, all orchestrated from barges stationed along the Hudson River.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Spectators gather at Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens to watch to 2022 Macy's fireworks display on July 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"This year’s Macy’s 4th of Fireworks display will launch an inspiring spectacle of patriotic color, light and sound from the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade," Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, said. "Marking the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration, the display will offer a showstopping and high-flying salute to the nation."

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks has been a New York City tradition since 1976.