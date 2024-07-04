Seeing July 4th fireworks? Your hourly weather forecast for NYC, NJ, CT

It's almost time for 4th of July fireworks to light up the skies in NYC, NJ, CT and LI, but will the rain and storms hold up?

Here's what you need to know about the weather forecast in the NYC area tonight and this weekend:

"Expect some scattered showers and storms later this afternoon as we head to a very warm, humid high of 87°," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

According to the National Weather Service, the chance of rain picks up after 5 p.m. with a 30% - 50% chance of rain and thunder into the evening hours.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

"Right around 6 to 9 is when the greatest risk comes through, and basically looks like it hits basically the entire Tri-State region, including our coastal areas," Woods said.

As of 11 a.m., the forecast shows a 16% chance of rain at 8 p.m., when the Macy's Fireworks show is set to begin.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

NYC, NJ, CT, LI fireworks near me

For a full guide to Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, as well as local shows in NYC, NJ, CT, LI – click HERE.