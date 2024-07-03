Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024: Street closures, entry points, more
NEW YORK CITY - Thousands of people are set to gather in New York City for the 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.
The fireworks will launch from the Hudson River for the first time in 10 years.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drones perform a light show before the Macys fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
New Jersey will also finally have the chance of getting the perfect view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City.
The show will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Here's a list of streets that will be closed for tomorrow's parade:
- Joe DiMaggio Highway, Westside Highway, West Street, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street
- Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street
- West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- West 13th Street between West Street /11th Avenue and Washington Street
- West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11thAvenue
- West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- 11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street
Entry points
Entry points for the public are:
- Christopher Street and Washington Street
- West 11th Street and Washington Street
- West 12th Street and Washington Street
- West 29th Street and 11th Avenue
- West 40th Street and 11th Avenue
Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks
The following New York City locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.
- West Street between West Houston and Leroy Streets
- West Street between West 14th and West 26th Streets
- West Street between West 33rd and West 34th Streets
- West Street between West 40th and West 46th Streets
- The High Line
- The Battery
NYC fireworks 2024
Click HERE for a list of legal fireworks displays that were issued permits by the Fire Department in New York City.
NJ fireworks 2024
Click HERE for a list of fireworks displays throughout New Jersey.
CT fireworks 2024
Click HERE for a list of displays throughout Connecticut