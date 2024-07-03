Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024: Street closures, entry points, more

Thousands of people are set to gather in New York City for the 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.

The fireworks will launch from the Hudson River for the first time in 10 years.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drones perform a light show before the Macys fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

New Jersey will also finally have the chance of getting the perfect view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City.

The show will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Here's a list of streets that will be closed for tomorrow's parade:

Joe DiMaggio Highway, Westside Highway, West Street, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street

Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 13th Street between West Street /11th Avenue and Washington Street

West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11thAvenue

West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street

Entry points

Entry points for the public are:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks

The following New York City locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.

West Street between West Houston and Leroy Streets

West Street between West 14th and West 26th Streets

West Street between West 33rd and West 34th Streets

West Street between West 40th and West 46th Streets

The High Line

The Battery

NYC fireworks 2024

Click HERE for a list of legal fireworks displays that were issued permits by the Fire Department in New York City.

NJ fireworks 2024

Click HERE for a list of fireworks displays throughout New Jersey.

CT fireworks 2024

Click HERE for a list of displays throughout Connecticut