CT fireworks guide 2024: Top spots to watch them this summer
CONNECTICUT - Looking to see fireworks this summer in CT?
JUMP TO: JUNE 28 l JUNE 29 l JULY 2 l JULY 3 l JULY 4 l JULY 5 l JULY 6
Here's a list of displays throughout Connecticut, leading up to the Fourth of July weekend.
Fourth of July fireworks 2024
- MORE: NYC fireworks guide
- MORE: NJ fireworks guide
Macy's fireworks 2024
Click HERE for more information.
Friday, June 28
Bridgeport
- Barnum's Skyblast Fireworks
- Seaside Park
- Event starts at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk.
Hamden
- Hamden's 26th Annual Fireworks Display
- Town Center Park
- Event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
Killingly
- Red White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks
- Owen Bell Park
- Event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
New London
- Amber Ferrari Madonna plus Fireworks
- Ocean Beach Park
- 8 p.m.
Norwich
- Norwich Sea Unicorns Friday Fireworks
- Dodd Stadium
- End of game
Stafford Springs
- MSD Firecracker 30 & Fireworks
- Stafford Motor Speedway
- After the race
Windsor Locks
- Windsor Locks Fire Department Annual Carnival
- Veterans' Memorial Park
- 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Coventry
- Coventry Fest
- Coventry Lake at Patriots Park
- Event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
East Haven
- Fireworks Beach Party 2024
- Town Beach on Cosey Avenue
- Dusk
Hebron
- Hebron Lions Fireworks and Touch-A-Truck
- Hebron Lions Fairgrounds
- Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks after 9:30 p.m.
Litchfield
- Community Celebraion & Fireworks
- Litchfield High School Field
- Gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks after dusk
Middletown
- Middletown Fireworks Festival
- Middletown Community Park/Harbor Park
- Festival starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2
Westport
- WPAL Independence Day Fireworks
- Compo Beach
- 9 p.m
Wednesday, July 3
Derby
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- 3rd Street
- 9 p.m.
Meriden
- Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations
- East Peak in Hubbard Park
- Music starts at 7 p.m., fireworks afer 9 pm.
New Britain
- New Britain Bees
- New Britain Stadium
- End of game
Norwich
- Norwich Sea Unicorns Friday Fireworks
- Dodd Stadium
- End of game
Shelton
- Derby-Shelton Fireworks
- Shelton Venteran's Riverwalk Park
- 9 p.m.
West Haven
- Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
- Bradley Point Park
- Music starts at 7 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Bristol
- Summer Fireworks
- Lake Compounce Family Theme Park
- 9 p.m.
Hartford
- Hartford Yard Goats
- Dunkin Donuts Park
- End of game
Middlebury
- 3D Fireworks
- Quassy Amusement Park
- After dark
New Britain
- Great American Boom
- Willow Brook Park
- Parking lot opens 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
New Haven
- 2024 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks
- Wilbur Cross High School
- 9 p.m.
Norwalk
- Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks
- Bayley Beach
- Event starts at 4:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Warren
- Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration
- Lake Waramug
- 9:30 p.m.
Weston
- Weston's Family 4th Celebration
- Weston Middle School Field
- 4:30 p.m. gates open, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
Wilton
- Wilton's 4th of July Celebration
- Wilton High School
- Celebration starts at 5 p.m, fireworks at sundown
Friday, July 5
Bristol
- Summer Fireworks
- Lake Compounce Family Theme Park
- 9 p.m.
Hartford
- Hartford Yard Goats
- Dunkin Donuts Park
- End of game
Madison
- Madison CT Fireworks
- Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach
- 9:30 p.m.
Norwich
- Norwich Harbor Fireworks
- Howard Brown Park
- Music and food start at 5 p.m.
Orange
- Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
- Orange Fairgrounds
- Festivities beging at 3 p.m., concert starts at 6:30, fireworks at dusk
Simsbury
- Talcott Mountain Festival - Celebrate America
- Proforming Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows
- Following concert
Saturday, July 6
Bristol
- Summer Fireworks
- Lake Compounce Family Theme Park
- 9 p.m.
Fairfield
- Town of Fairfield Fireworks
- Jennings Beach
- 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
- Fireworks display
- Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park
- Dusk
Hartford
- Hartford Yard Goats
- Dunkin Donuts Park
- End of game
Lakeville
- Rotary Club of Sailbury Presnets - Lighting Up Lime Rock
- Lime Rock Park
- Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Manchester
- James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
- CT State Community College Manchester
- Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk.
New Canaan
- New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration
- Waveny Park
- Events begins at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.
New Milford
- New Milford Fireworks Celebration
- Town Green
- 9:30 p.m.
To see the full list of fireworks displays this summer in Connecticut, click HERE.