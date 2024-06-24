Expand / Collapse search

CT fireworks guide 2024: Top spots to watch them this summer

By
Published  June 24, 2024 10:52am EDT
Connecticut
FOX 5 NY

The environmental impact of fireworks

Environmentalists are saying that the spectacle of fireworks comes at a cost, as they create air pollution and disturb our pets and wildlife.

CONNECTICUT - Looking to see fireworks this summer in CT? 

JUMP TO: JUNE 28 l JUNE 29 l JULY 2 l JULY 3 l JULY 4 l JULY 5 l JULY 6

Here's a list of displays throughout Connecticut, leading up to the Fourth of July weekend.

Fourth of July fireworks 2024

Macy's fireworks 2024

Friday, June 28

Bridgeport

Hamden

Killingly

New London

Norwich

Stafford Springs

Windsor Locks

Saturday, June 29

Coventry

  • Coventry Fest
  • Coventry Lake at Patriots Park
  • Event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

East Haven

Hebron

Litchfield

Middletown

Tuesday, July 2

Westport

Wednesday, July 3

Derby

Meriden

New Britain

Norwich

Shelton

West Haven

Thursday, July 4

Bristol

Hartford

Middlebury

New Britain

New Haven

Norwalk

Warren

Weston

Wilton

Friday, July 5

Bristol

Hartford

Madison

Norwich

Orange

Simsbury

Saturday, July 6

Bristol

Fairfield

Greenwich

Hartford

Lakeville

Manchester

New Canaan

New Milford

To see the full list of fireworks displays this summer in Connecticut, click HERE.