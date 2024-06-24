CT fireworks guide 2024: Top spots to watch them this summer

Looking to see fireworks this summer in CT?

Here's a list of displays throughout Connecticut, leading up to the Fourth of July weekend.

Fourth of July fireworks 2024

Bridgeport

Barnum's Skyblast Fireworks

Seaside Park

Event starts at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk.

Hamden

Hamden's 26th Annual Fireworks Display

Town Center Park

Event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

Killingly

Red White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks

Owen Bell Park

Event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

New London

Amber Ferrari Madonna plus Fireworks

Ocean Beach Park

8 p.m.

Norwich

Norwich Sea Unicorns Friday Fireworks

Dodd Stadium

End of game

Stafford Springs

MSD Firecracker 30 & Fireworks

Stafford Motor Speedway

After the race

Windsor Locks

Windsor Locks Fire Department Annual Carnival

Veterans' Memorial Park

9:30 p.m.

Coventry

Coventry Fest

Coventry Lake at Patriots Park

Event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

East Haven

Fireworks Beach Party 2024

Town Beach on Cosey Avenue

Dusk

Hebron

Hebron Lions Fireworks and Touch-A-Truck

Hebron Lions Fairgrounds

Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks after 9:30 p.m.

Litchfield

Community Celebraion & Fireworks

Litchfield High School Field

Gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks after dusk

Middletown

Middletown Fireworks Festival

Middletown Community Park/Harbor Park

Festival starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Westport

WPAL Independence Day Fireworks

Compo Beach

9 p.m

Derby

Fourth of July Fireworks

3rd Street

9 p.m.

Meriden

Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations

East Peak in Hubbard Park

Music starts at 7 p.m., fireworks afer 9 pm.

New Britain

New Britain Bees

New Britain Stadium

End of game

Norwich

Norwich Sea Unicorns Friday Fireworks

Dodd Stadium

End of game

Shelton

Derby-Shelton Fireworks

Shelton Venteran's Riverwalk Park

9 p.m.

West Haven

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular

Bradley Point Park

Music starts at 7 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.

Bristol

Summer Fireworks

Lake Compounce Family Theme Park

9 p.m.

Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats

Dunkin Donuts Park

End of game

Middlebury

3D Fireworks

Quassy Amusement Park

After dark

New Britain

Great American Boom

Willow Brook Park

Parking lot opens 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

New Haven

2024 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks

Wilbur Cross High School

9 p.m.

Norwalk

Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks

Bayley Beach

Event starts at 4:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Warren

Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration

Lake Waramug

9:30 p.m.

Weston

Weston's Family 4th Celebration

Weston Middle School Field

4:30 p.m. gates open, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Wilton

Wilton's 4th of July Celebration

Wilton High School

Celebration starts at 5 p.m, fireworks at sundown

Bristol

Summer Fireworks

Lake Compounce Family Theme Park

9 p.m.

Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats

Dunkin Donuts Park

End of game

Madison

Madison CT Fireworks

Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach

9:30 p.m.

Norwich

Norwich Harbor Fireworks

Howard Brown Park

Music and food start at 5 p.m.

Orange

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

Orange Fairgrounds

Festivities beging at 3 p.m., concert starts at 6:30, fireworks at dusk

Simsbury

Talcott Mountain Festival - Celebrate America

Proforming Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows

Following concert

Bristol

Summer Fireworks

Lake Compounce Family Theme Park

9 p.m.

Fairfield

Town of Fairfield Fireworks

Jennings Beach

9:15 p.m.

Greenwich

Fireworks display

Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park

Dusk

Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats

Dunkin Donuts Park

End of game

Lakeville

Rotary Club of Sailbury Presnets - Lighting Up Lime Rock

Lime Rock Park

Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Manchester

James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration

CT State Community College Manchester

Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk.

New Canaan

New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration

Waveny Park

Events begins at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.

New Milford

New Milford Fireworks Celebration

Town Green

9:30 p.m.

