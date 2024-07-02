Macy's 4th of July fireworks Hudson River map, where not to watch

The Macy's fireworks will launch from the Hudson River for the first time in 10 years on Thursday, July 4.

This means that New Jersey will also have a view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City.

The display will launch from barges along the Hudson River near West 14th Street to West 34th Street in Manhattan.

This year's fireworks show is expected to feature 30 new colors and shapes, including a mile-wide waving flag with red, white and blue strobe shells.

Here's where to watch and where not to watch the fireworks in New York and New Jersey.

Macy's fireworks map

Entry points that are open to the public include:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks

The following New York City locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.

West Street between West Houston and Leroy Streets

West Street between West 14th and West 26th Streets

West Street between West 33rd and West 34th Streets

West Street between West 40th and West 46th Streets

The High Line

The Battery

The following items are prohibited

Lawn chairs, blankets, tents, umbrellas

Large bags and backpacks

Drones or hover cameras

Weapons of any kind

Legal substances

Alcoholic beverages

Glass containers of any kind

Large or hard-sided coolers

Picnic baskets, skateboards

Scooters, e-bikes, mopeds, motorbikes

No illegal vending and unauthorized or unlicensed vendors are allowed.

Refillable water bottles are reccommended and DEP "Water on the Go" water-refill stations will be available near entry points.

How to get to the Macy's fireworks

New York City

Subway service will be increased before and after the fireworks display. Visit the MTA to plan your trip with TripPlanner.

Bus transportation near the fireworks will be rerouted, with extra trips available after the event.

Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.

New Jersey