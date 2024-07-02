Macy's 4th of July fireworks Hudson River map, where not to watch
NEW YORK - The Macy's fireworks will launch from the Hudson River for the first time in 10 years on Thursday, July 4.
This means that New Jersey will also have a view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City.
The display will launch from barges along the Hudson River near West 14th Street to West 34th Street in Manhattan.
This year's fireworks show is expected to feature 30 new colors and shapes, including a mile-wide waving flag with red, white and blue strobe shells.
Here's where to watch and where not to watch the fireworks in New York and New Jersey.
SKIP TO: Directions | Map | Places to avoid | What to bring
Macy's fireworks map
Entry points that are open to the public include:
- Christopher Street and Washington Street
- West 11th Street and Washington Street
- West 12th Street and Washington Street
- West 29th Street and 11th Avenue
- West 40th Street and 11th Avenue
Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks
The following New York City locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.
- West Street between West Houston and Leroy Streets
- West Street between West 14th and West 26th Streets
- West Street between West 33rd and West 34th Streets
- West Street between West 40th and West 46th Streets
- The High Line
- The Battery
What can you bring to the fireworks?
The following items are prohibited
- Lawn chairs, blankets, tents, umbrellas
- Large bags and backpacks
- Drones or hover cameras
- Weapons of any kind
- Legal substances
- Alcoholic beverages
- Glass containers of any kind
- Large or hard-sided coolers
- Picnic baskets, skateboards
- Scooters, e-bikes, mopeds, motorbikes
No illegal vending and unauthorized or unlicensed vendors are allowed.
Refillable water bottles are reccommended and DEP "Water on the Go" water-refill stations will be available near entry points.
How to get to the Macy's fireworks
New York City
- Subway service will be increased before and after the fireworks display. Visit the MTA to plan your trip with TripPlanner.
- Bus transportation near the fireworks will be rerouted, with extra trips available after the event.
- Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.
New Jersey
- For public viewing in Hoboken, use the Hoboken Terminal for PATH & NJ Transit.
- Citi Bike service will be available for people traveling locally in Hoboken & Jersey City.
- Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.