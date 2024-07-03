2024 Macy’s 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch in NJ

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024 show will launch from the Hudson River in NYC for the first time in 10 years, which means parts of NJ will also have a view.

"Excited to announce that — for the first time in over a decade — New Jersey will have a front row seat to @Macys Annual Fourth of July Fireworks!" NJ Gov. Phil Murphy posted to X.

A New York City tradition since 1976, the display will launch from barges along the Hudson River near West 14th Street to West 34th Street in Manhattan.

Here's everything you need to know about fireworks in New Jersey, including where to see the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks, and other events in the Garden State.

Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken

Elysian Park in Hoboken

Stevens Park in Hoboken

Pier A Park in Hoboken

For public viewing in Hoboken, use the Hoboken Terminal for PATH and NJ Transit.

Citi Bike service will be available for people traveling locally in Hoboken and Jersey City.

Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.

