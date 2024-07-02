Long Island fireworks guide 2024: Best places to watch in July
LONG ISLAND - Looking to see fireworks on July 4th on Long Island?
Here's a list of displays for the holiday, as well as the rest of the month:
July 3
Eisenhower Park fireworks 2024
- TD Bank's Celebrate America Fireworks & Show
- East Meadow
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Port Jefferson
- The Waterview Fireworks Spectacular
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
July 4
Farmingville
- Independence Day Celebration
- LICH Amphitheatre at Bald Hill
- 5:30 p.m.
Jones Beach fireworks July 4
- Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular
- Jones Beach State Park
- 9:30 p.m.
Montauk
- Stars over Montauk July 4th Independence Day Celebration
- Umbrella Beach
- 9 p.m.
July 5
Riverhead
July 7
Long Beach fireworks 2024
- City of Long Beach Fireworks Display
- Anywhere along the boardwalk, beachfront
- 9:10 p.m.
July 8
Shelter Island
- Shelter Island Fireworks
- 9 p.m.
Valley Stream
- 2023 Fireworks Celebration
- Firemen’s Memorial Field
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
July 12
Southampton
- 37th Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci
- Shinnecock Bay
- 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
July 13
East Hampton
- Clamshell Foundation Fireworks
- Three Mile Harbor
Shelter Island
- Shelter Island Fireworks
- Crescent Beach
Rockville Centre
- Village of Rockville Centre Fireworks Celebration
- Pette and Barasch Fields
- 7:30-9:30 p.m.
In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September. Click HERE for more information.