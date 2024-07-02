Long Island fireworks guide 2024: Best places to watch in July

Looking to see fireworks on July 4th on Long Island?

Here's a list of displays for the holiday, as well as the rest of the month:

Fireworks show near me 2024

Macy's 4th of July fireworks

Eisenhower Park fireworks 2024

TD Bank's Celebrate America Fireworks & Show

East Meadow

5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Port Jefferson

The Waterview Fireworks Spectacular

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Farmingville

Independence Day Celebration

LICH Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

5:30 p.m.

Jones Beach fireworks July 4

Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular

Jones Beach State Park

9:30 p.m.

Montauk

Stars over Montauk July 4th Independence Day Celebration

Umbrella Beach

9 p.m.

Riverhead

Alive on 25 summer street festival

9 p.m.

Long Beach fireworks 2024

City of Long Beach Fireworks Display

Anywhere along the boardwalk, beachfront

9:10 p.m.

Shelter Island

Shelter Island Fireworks

9 p.m.

Valley Stream

2023 Fireworks Celebration

Firemen’s Memorial Field

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Southampton

37th Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci

Shinnecock Bay

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

East Hampton

Clamshell Foundation Fireworks

Three Mile Harbor

Shelter Island

Shelter Island Fireworks

Crescent Beach

Rockville Centre

Village of Rockville Centre Fireworks Celebration

Pette and Barasch Fields

7:30-9:30 p.m.

In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several 'Fireworks Spectacular' at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September.