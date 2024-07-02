Expand / Collapse search

Long Island fireworks guide 2024: Best places to watch in July

By
Updated  July 2, 2024 10:26am EDT
Preparations for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

It's nearly time for the 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show in NYC! FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer has a preview.

LONG ISLAND - Looking to see fireworks on July 4th on Long Island? 

JUMP TO: JULY 3 l JULY 4 l JULY 5 l JULY 7 l JULY 8 l JULY 12 l JULY 13

Here's a list of displays for the holiday, as well as the rest of the month:

Fireworks show near me 2024

Macy's 4th of July fireworks

How to stay safe using fireworks

Experts say it’s best to to the professionals, but if you do decide to handle fireworks, be smart about it. Good Day Wake Up anchor Tashanae Whitlow has the latest from experts.

July 3

Eisenhower Park fireworks 2024

Port Jefferson

July 4

Farmingville 

Jones Beach fireworks July 4

Montauk

July 5

Riverhead

July 7

Long Beach fireworks 2024

July 8

Shelter Island

Valley Stream

July 12

Southampton

July 13

East Hampton

Shelter Island

Rockville Centre

In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September. Click HERE for more information.