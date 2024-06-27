Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024: Time, location, performances l GUIDE

It's nearly time for the 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show in NYC!

A New York City tradition since 1976, this year's fireworks show will present thousands of shells alongside a variety of effects.

NYC 4th of July fireworks 2024

"New York City has gone above and beyond to make sure that New Yorkers are able to safely view the spectacular Macy’s fireworks this year," said Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Where are the Macy's fireworks this year?

The fireworks will launch from the Hudson River for the first time in 10 years. For the past nine years, the fireworks launched out of the East River, meaning Brooklyn and Queens had front-row seats to the spectacle.

New Jersey will also finally have the chance of getting the perfect view for the fireworks show in parts of Hoboken and Jersey City.

"Excited to announce that — for the first time in over a decade — New Jersey will have a front row seat to @Macys Annual Fourth of July Fireworks!" NJ Gov. Phil Murphy posted to X.

In Manhattan, there are many viewing spots between West 14th and West 34th Streets.

"This year’s Macy’s 4th of Fireworks display will launch an inspiring spectacle of patriotic color, light and sound from the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade. Marking the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration, the display will offer a showstopping and high-flying salute to the nation," Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks said.

Amber Mark

Brandy Clark

Lainey Wilson

Luis Fonsi

Mickey Guyton

The War and Treaty

NYC Mayor Eric Adams had announced 10,000 free tickets to see the show from Pier 45 and Pier 84 on the West Side.

"We’re making sure everyone has a fair shot at attending one of the city’s most exciting and iconic events," Adam said.

Tickets will be open to the public on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. They are on a first-come, first serve basis and limited to two per person.

Entry points

Entry points for the public are:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

NYC fireworks 2024

NJ fireworks 2024

CT fireworks 2024

