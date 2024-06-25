FREE tickets to Macy's 4th of July fireworks: How to get them

Are you planning to watch the 2024 Macy's 4th of July fireworks in New York City?

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced 10,000 free tickets to see the show from Pier 45 and Pier 84 on the West Side.

"We’re making sure everyone has a fair shot at attending one of the city’s most exciting and iconic events," Adam says.

Large crowd watching Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display on East River Drive, New York City. (Photo by: Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

For the first time in 10 years, the Macy's fireworks will launch from NYC's Hudson River.

Tickets will be open to the public on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

This year's fireworks show is expected to feature 30 new colors and shapes, including a mile-wide waving flag with red, white and blue strobe shells.

"New York City has gone above and beyond to make sure that New Yorkers are able to safely view the spectacular Macy’s fireworks this year." — Noreen Doyle, president and CEO, Hudson River Park Trust

Drones perform a light show in the form of the Statue of Liberty before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"This year’s Macy’s 4th of Fireworks display will launch an inspiring spectacle of patriotic color, light and sound from the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade. Marking the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration, the display will offer a showstopping and high-flying salute to the nation," Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks said.

Entry points for the public are:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

Tickets are on a first-come, first serve basis and limited to two per person.