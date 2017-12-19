Residents of Long Island City, Queens, say it is time to reopen a firehouse that closed over a decade ago because they fear the neighborhood has grown too quickly for current firehouses to keep up. Firefighters and City Council members rallied Friday to reopen Engine Company 261. The engine company controversially closed in 2003. It was one of five throughout the city that fell victim to budget cuts under Mayor Michael Bloomberg. But that was 14 years ago and a lot has changed since then in Long Island City.

June 23, 2017