Locals demand Long Island City firehouse reopen
As Long Island City’s real estate market continues to prosper locals are arguing that the need for emergency services is growing.
Amazon dumps NYC
Amazon will not build a new headquarters in New York City, a stunning reversal to an ambitious plan that would have brought an estimated 25,000 jobs to the city. Along with the jobs, the company had planned to spend $2.5 billion to build the new offices in Queens.
Ferry service affecting rents
This past summer, New York City expanded ferry service along the East River and it is having a noticeable impact on certain rents. Some neighborhoods like DUMBO in Brooklyn and Long Island City in Queens haven't seen rents increase much at all. But in Greenpoint and Astoria, access to Manhattan by boat is both drawing renters and driving up prices.
5Pointz lawsuit
A federal jury has sided with a group of New York graffiti artists who sued over the destruction of their work. A judge will now decide whether the artists must be compensated for the loss of their whitewashed murals.
NYC Ferry launches Astoria service
The first NYC Ferry boat left from Astoria at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. While on the maiden voyage, we saw the city from a whole new perspective. The 45-minute trip started from the floating terminal in Hallets Cove at 3-10 Astoria Boulevard to Pier 11 on Wall Street and made three stops along the way -- Roosevelt Island, Long Island City and East 34th Street.
Long Island City development boom
Whichever way you turn in Long Island City, avoiding the sight of construction is nearly impossible. Rockrose Development is building a 2,500-unit residential development but is also making sure to bring lots of retail to the neighborhood, too. Another huge project is coming to 44th Drive near the East River. The city's Economic Development Corporation is building more than 1,000 apartments, a new school, offices, and a manufacturing space.
Summer of Hell affecting subways
Forget the Summer of Hell; for riders of the No. 7 subway line, it is all four seasons of hell. Another day, another delay on the 7. Ever since track repair work began at Penn Station, the 7 line has been absorbing some LIRR commuter runoff. The additional crowding will last until September when the repair work at Penn Station is expected to be completed.
Rally for shuttered firehouse in Queens
Residents of Long Island City, Queens, say it is time to reopen a firehouse that closed over a decade ago because they fear the neighborhood has grown too quickly for current firehouses to keep up. Firefighters and City Council members rallied Friday to reopen Engine Company 261. The engine company controversially closed in 2003. It was one of five throughout the city that fell victim to budget cuts under Mayor Michael Bloomberg. But that was 14 years ago and a lot has changed since then in Long Island City.