Elderly woman assaulted: Random Queens subway attack leaves victim injured

The NYPD is searching for a man they say randomly punched a 69-year-old woman on the subway in Queens.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on May 19 on an E train approaching Queens.

According to police, the woman was approached by an unknown individual who then punched her in the head before leaving Queens Plaza.

The suspect ran off to parts unknown.

The woman suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years old, approximately 6’ tall, and having a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.



