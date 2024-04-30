Woman punched repeatedly in face on NYC subway train

A 55-year-old woman was punched in the face repeatedly on a NYC subway train by another woman in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened last Sunday just after 8 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard subway station in Long Island City.

According to police, the victim was aboard a northbound "E" train when the woman struck her multiple times in the face with a closed fist, causing pain and bruising.

The female then fled on foot, police said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The individual is described as a woman with medium complexion, medium build, around 30 to 40 years of age and weighing 165 lbs. with black curly/wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jump suit, black fuzzy sneakers and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Earlier this month, a 66-year-old woman was punched in the head after a dispute with another woman inside a Brooklyn subway station, the NYPD said.

Police released images of the individual. (NYPD)

According to police, the victim was on the mezzanine level of the Van Siclen Avenue subway station in East New York last Monday afternoon when the unidentified woman got into a verbal dispute with her.

The woman then punched the victim in the head with a closed fist before fleeing, police said.

The victim was taken to SUNY Downstate Medical Center in stable condition.