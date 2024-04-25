66 year-old punched in head inside NYC subway station

A 66-year-old woman was punched in the head after a dispute with another woman inside a Brooklyn subway station, the NYPD said.

According to police, the victim was on the mezzanine level of the Van Siclen Avenue subway station in East New York last Monday afternoon when the unidentified woman got into a verbal dispute with her.

The woman then punched the victim in the head with a closed fist before fleeing, police said.

Police released images of the individual. (NYPD)

The victim was taken to SUNY Downstate Medical Center in stable condition.

The individual is described as a woman last seen wearing a denim jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was punched, kicked and struck with a pair of pliers this past weekend during a subway robbery in Queens, police said.

The incident happened Saturday around 8 p.m. on a northbound F train approaching the Hillside Avenue/179 Street Subway Station in Jamaica.

According to police, both individuals approached the victim – one displaying a knife and the other displaying a pair of pliers.

Police say they then proceeded to hit the victim with a closed fist, kick him and strike him with the pliers before taking his cell phone and wallet and fleeing.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The individuals are described as men around 5'10" in height with a medium complexion.