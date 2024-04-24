Man punched, kicked, struck with pliers during NYC subway robbery

A 20-year-old man was punched, kicked and struck with a pair of pliers during a subway robbery in Queens, the NYPD said.

The incident happened Saturday around 8 p.m. on a northbound F train approaching the Hillside Avenue/179 Street Subway Station in Jamaica.

According to police, both individuals approached the victim – one displaying a knife and the other displaying a pair of pliers.

(NYPD)

Police say they then proceeded to hit the victim with a closed fist, kick him and strike him with the pliers before taking his cell phone and wallet and fleeing.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The individuals are described as men around 5'10" in height with a medium complexion.

Anyone with is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, a man was slashed last week in the face in an apparent unprovoked attack at another subway station, police said.

According to police, the suspect approached the male victim just after midnight at the 47th–50th Streets–Rockefeller Center station and slashed him on the right side of his face with an unknown object.

The male suspect, who was wearing all black with white sneakers, fled the station, police said.

The victim was treated on the scene with a minor injury.