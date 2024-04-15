Man slashed in face at NYC subway station

A man was slashed in the face in an apparent unprovoked attack at a NYC subway station, the NYPD said.

According to police, the suspect approached the male victim just after midnight at the 47th–50th Streets–Rockefeller Center station and slashed him on the right side of his face with an unknown object.

The male suspect, who was wearing all black with white sneakers, fled the station, police said.

The victim was treated on the scene with a minor injury.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested for allegedly punching a 9-year-old girl in the face Saturday at Grand Central Terminal, MTA police said.

According to police, the girl was standing near her mother in the dining concourse just before noon when the suspect, identified as Jean Carlos Zarzuela, approached and punched her. He then fled the scene.

Nearby officers helped the young girl, who was taken to NYU Langone-Tisch Hospital for treatment.

Zarzuela is charged with assault. Additional charges are pending, officials said. MTA police said Zarzuela is known to them.