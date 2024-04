A 9-year-old girl was punched in the face at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday, the MTA police said.

Police said the girl was standing near her mother in the dining concourse just before noon when the suspect approached and punched her.

Nearby officers helped the young girl, who was taken to NYU Langone-Tisch Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Jean Carlos Zarzuela, who MTA police say is known to them, got away.