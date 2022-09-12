Shoplifter attacks 69-year-old bodega worker in Queens

Police say a shoplifter attacked a 69-year-old Queens bodega worker who tried to stop him from leaving with the unpaid items.

The NYPD says it happened at a bodega at 21st St. and 40th Ave. in Long Island City.

A security video shows the man entering the store at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He grabbed a few items from the shelf.

The store employee who had been watching the man moved towards the exit and blocked the man from walking out the door. Another store work approached and they appeared to take back the items.

The video then showed the shoplifter approach the 69-year-old worker from behind and punch him in the face. The victim fell to the floor and the attacker started yelling in the store before eventually leaving.

EMS transported the victim to Astoria General Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD hopes that someone will recognize the attacker and give them a tip.