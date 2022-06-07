Queens flooding: Large water main break outside Queensbridge Houses

A water main ruptured outside the Queensbridge Houses in the Long Island City section of Queens, flooding streets and submerging cars.

The break occurred at about 2:10 a.m. along Vernon Boulevard. Video from the scene shows cars floating in the water that appeared to be several feet deep.

Streets around the housing complex remained closed.

Con Edison and several city agencies including the Department of Environmental Protection, Office of Emergency Management, and the NYC Housing Authority were on site.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

There did not appear to be any structural damage to the apartment buildings, but the street and sidewalk buckled.

RELATED: Massive water main break floods cars near Queensbridge

The Queensbridge Houses dealt with a similar situation in January of 2021 when a water main ruptured in the same location, seriously flooding streets and vehicles.