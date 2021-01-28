Massive water main break floods cars near Queensbridge Houses

A large water main ruptured in Long Island City early Thursday morning flooding cars near the Queensbridge Houses.

The pipe burst at around 4 a.m. in the area of Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue.

Vernon Boulevard was closed in both directions near 41st Avenue.

F train service was not affected. Traffic was flowing along the 59th Street Bridge.

Video from the scene shows several vehicles submerged.