A tractor-trailer and an ATV collided in Queens on Friday, the NYPD said. The crash killed two people who were riding the ATV.

The crash happened in Queens Plaza at Jackson Avenue in Long Island City just before 2 a.m., New York City police said.

One person died in the crash and the second died at Weill Cornell Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene.

NYPD Highway Unit is investigating.