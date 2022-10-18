Massive fire inside Queens factory

The FDNY spent hours battling a huge factory fire early Tuesday in the Long Island City area of Queens.

The factory is in the area of 30th St. and Hunters Point Ave.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at the 1-story building. By dawn, most of the flames had been knocked down but they were still fighting pockets of fire.

The fire was declared the fire under control around 7:15 a.m.

Much of the roof of the building collapsed in the fire.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.