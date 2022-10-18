Massive fire inside Queens factory
NEW YORK - The FDNY spent hours battling a huge factory fire early Tuesday in the Long Island City area of Queens.
The factory is in the area of 30th St. and Hunters Point Ave.
The fire started around 3 a.m. at the 1-story building. By dawn, most of the flames had been knocked down but they were still fighting pockets of fire.
The fire was declared the fire under control around 7:15 a.m.
Much of the roof of the building collapsed in the fire.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
