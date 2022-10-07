'Green goblin crew': 4 suspects identified in bizarre subway assault

The NYPD identified four suspects wanted in the brutal and bizarre subway attack in Midtown involving a group of women in matching neon green bodysuits who beat and robbed two young women.

The warrant division is "actively seeking" Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston, 26, and Dariana Peguero, 26, who live at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Chief of Detectives James Essig said on Friday morning. They all have prior arrests, he added.

They were part of a group of nine women who got into an argument with two 19-year-old women on a platform at the Times Square subway station at around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Essig said.

"This incident originally stemmed from an apparent bump on the platform and spilled into the subway car," Essig said. "This investigation is still ongoing as to the extent and the identity of others involved."

The so-called green goblin crew pushed and punched the 19-year-olds and then stole their phones, credit cards, wallets, and personal items, New York City police said.

A woman who recorded a video of the incident told FOX 5 News that the group of oddly dressed women flooded into the subway car.

"Those poor girls were like having to take on like 10 women and it bled into the car and no one really knew what was going on," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said. "It was so chaotic."

Another video of the attack showed the attackers getting on and off the train several times as it sat at the platform in the subway station. They continued the attacks over a period of several minutes until other passengers attempted to keep them from getting back on the train.

The victims were not seriously injured in the attack.