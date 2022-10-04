'Aliens' in neon leotards assault teens on NYC subway train

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The NYPD is investigating a bizarre subway attack and robbery involving a group of women wearing tight full-body neon green leotards.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 2nd.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in the Times Square subway station at W. 42nd St. and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan.

Two 19-year-old women had gotten into an argument with the group of leotard-wearing women. It escalated and victims were pushed and punched and then they were robbed of their phones, credit cards, wallet, and personal items.

A video of the attack showed the attackers getting on and off the train several times as it sat at the platform in the subway station. They continued the attacks over a period of several minutes until other passengers attempted to keep them from getting back on the train.

The women then took off from the train and have not been caught. Video of the women before the subway attack was posted on social media.

The victims were not seriously injured in the attack. A mother of one of the victims told the Post her daughter was out celebrating her 19th birthday before the attack.