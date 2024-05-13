22-year-old woman slashed on NYC subway train in Queens

A 22-year-old woman was slashed by a man on a NYC subway train in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Friday just before midnight aboard a southbound E train near the Queens Plaza station at Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Long Island City.

According to police, the victim was approached by the man who displayed a sharp object and slashed her on the left leg, causing a laceration. He then exited the train and fled.

Photo credit: NYPD

The victim remained on the train and exited at the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street Station, where she called police. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Earlier in the day, an 11-year-old girl was slashed near a subway station in East Harlem, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2 p.m. at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The victim was slashed near her ear and was taken to Harlem Hospital, police said.

The suspect in the slashing allegedly took off into the subway station before being taken into custody by police.

There is currently no word on what led up to the attack.

The city's subways have been the focus of most New Yorkers' crime anxieties, but according to the MTA, overall crime is down on the rails.

"Major crimes in the nation’s largest subway system plummeted another 23%, continuing a downward trend that saw previous transit system decreases of 15.4% in February and 23.5% in March," the NYPD said in a press release.