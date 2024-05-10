11-year-old girl slashed near Harlem subway station: NYPD

In yet another incident of violence targeting the city's youth, an 11-year-old girl was slashed near a subway station in East Harlem on Friday, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 2 p.m. at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The victim was slashed near her ear and was taken to Harlem Hospital.

Officials say one person has been taken into custody.

There is currently no word on what led up to the attack.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.