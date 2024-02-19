Queens subway attack: Man struck repeatedly in head with metal pipe

A man was struck in the head several times with a metal pipe by another man Saturday in the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 31-year-old man was approached by the suspect just before 1 a.m.

That's when police said he struck the victim multiple times with a metal pipe in the head before fleeing.

Police are looking for this man in connection with the attack. (NYPD)

The victim suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion, around 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5’ 9" tall, with a medium build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a skull cap, gray hooded jacket, dark gray jeans, and tan work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Subway musician struck in head with bottle

Meanwhile, Iain Forrest, an electric cellist who performs under the name Eyeglasses, said he's done performing in NYC's subway stations after a woman struck him in the head with a bottle, unprovoked.

He said at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 13, he was performing at the 34th Street Herald Square subway station when the shocking attack happened.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Forrest can be seen playing music, when the woman – who had been standing in the background – suddenly walks behind him, grabs his metal water bottle, and hits him in the head with it.

"This marks the second attack I've endured in less than a year while performing for New Yorkers in subway stations," Forrest wrote on Instagram. "I don't think I can do this anymore. I'm suspending subway performances indefinitely."

According to police, they are searching for the woman, who was last seen wearing a mustard-colored jacket, black beanie, and red scarf.

The woman fled the scene after the attack. Police are continuing to search for her.