Woman strikes subway musician in the head with bottle at Herald Square station: NYPD

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for a woman who allegedly struck a subway musician in the head with a bottle in an unprovoked attack on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim, a 29-year-old man, was playing a cello on the mezzanine of the 34th Street-Herald Square station at around 5:45 p.m. when the woman struck him in the head with a metal bottle.

The woman then fled the station and was last seen heading towards Broadway between West 34th Street and West 35th Street.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head.

The suspect is described as standing approximately 5'3" tall, with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a brown fur coat, black winter hat, burgundy scarf and a multicolored bag across her body.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.