Subway musician says he's done performing after bottle attack: 'I don't think I can do this anymore'

A cellist says he's done performing in New York City's subway stations after a woman struck him in the head with a bottle, unprovoked.

Iain Forrest, an electric cellist who performs under the name Eyeglasses, says that at 5:50 p.m. on February 13, he was performing at the 34th Street Herald Square subway station when the shocking attack happened.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Forrest can be seen playing music, when the woman, who had been standing in the background, suddenly walks behind him, grabs his metal water bottle, and hits him in the head with it.

"This marks the second attack I've endured in less than a year while performing for New Yorkers in subway stations," Forrest wrote on Instagram. "I don't think I can do this anymore. I'm suspending subway performances indefinitely."

Police say they are searching for the woman, who was last seen wearing a mustard-colored jacket, black beanie, and red scarf.

The woman fled the scene after the attack, and police are continuing to search for her.