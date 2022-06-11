Police: Suspect wanted for two separate Queens subway knife attacks

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in connection to two separate stabbings that happened just a few stops apart on the 7 train in Queens this weekend.

Police say they are searching for Donny Ubiera, 32, of Queens in connection to the pair of seemingly unprovoked attacks.

Authorities say that on Friday, at around 8:40 a.m., a 62-year-old man was riding a southbound 7 train when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a large knife and proceeded to slash the victim several times, causing lacerations to the victim's face and hand.

The suspect got off the train at the Queensboro Plaza station and fled toward Queens Plaza North.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition where he received multiple stitches for his injuries.

Almost 24 hours later, the suspect struck again at the 74th Street-Broadway train station, stabbing a 55-year-old man that was waiting for a northbound 7 train in the neck.

The suspect ran away after the stabbing and the victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical but stable condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene by police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.