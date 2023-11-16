Queens fake delivery men duct tape victims, steal $70K in items: police

The NYPD is looking for two suspects accused of posing as delivery men and robbing $70,000 worth of items from a home in Queens after allegedly duct taping the two individuals inside.

According to police, the two suspects rang the doorbell last Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Crescent Street and 43rd Avenue, posing as delivery men in Long Island City.

The first individual was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black winter jacket, black pants and grey sneakers. (NYPD)

When the 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man opened the door, the individuals pushed their way inside, police said, displaying a firearm and duct taping both victims' mouths, arms and legs.

The suspects then allegedly removed around $70,000 worth of items, including a Rolex watch and cash, before fleeing on foot.

The second individual was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black pants and white sneakers. (NYPD)

The first individual is described as a man with a light complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black winter jacket, black pants and grey sneakers.

The second individual is described as a man with a light complexion, a thin build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).