WATCH: DoT truck catches fire, explodes in Queens

Authorities are investigating after a Department of Transportation truck caught fire and exploded in the middle of a street in Long Island City on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the DoT, just after 1 p.m., a pothole repair crew was on lunch breath at Vernon Boulevard and 47th Avenue when their vehicle began smoking and caught fire.

FDNY crews arrived and began evacuating nearby businesses, but that's when the truck exploded, sending people running for safety.

The fire was put out and luckily, no one was injured.

What caused the truck to go up in flames and explode is still under investigation.