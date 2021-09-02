Rahway House Explosion: Blast levels home in flooded NJ

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 PM EDT, Warren County
30
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:23 AM EDT until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:23 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County
Flood Warning
from THU 3:53 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:28 PM EDT, Orange County, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:48 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from THU 3:52 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Nassau County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:07 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:24 PM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 AM EDT until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Mercer County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 3:50 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

Rahway House Explosion: Blast levels home in flooded NJ

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Rahway
FOX 5 NY

House explodes in Rahway

Emergency crews were on the scene of a house explosion at Whittier Street and River Road in Rahway.

NEW JERSEY - A house in Rahway, New Jersey was reduced to rubble in an apparent explosion Thursday morning after a night of flooding.

SkyFox was over Whittier Street and River Road where debris could be seen where the house once stood.

Published reports indicate the house's occupants evacuated at about 5:45 a.m. as Storm Ida dumped torrential rain over the area causing severe flooding. It was not clear what lead to the explosion. Unconfirmed reports said gas was released into the home triggering an explosion.

There was a report of a man injured while driving in the area.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Rahway was the scene of heavy flooding following Storm Ida. SkyFox captured video of streets covered in dirt after waters receded.

Over in Passaic, a 70-year-old man was killed after he became trapped in a vehicle that had become submerged.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

MORE STORM COVERAGE:

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in NJ and NY
Tornadoes and other storm damage reported in New Jersey
Almost all commuter rail service suspended in NY area
De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding
State of Emergency declared in New Jersey
NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency
Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast
'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Penn. and NJ
Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers
DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters
Rainfall totals in NY, NJ, and CT
5 dead in flooded NJ apartment complex

Flooding in Rahway, New Jersey

Cars were still sitting in water on Thursday morning after a night of devastating storms in Rahway, New Jersey.