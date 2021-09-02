Rahway House Explosion: Blast levels home in flooded NJ

A house in Rahway, New Jersey was reduced to rubble in an apparent explosion Thursday morning after a night of flooding.

SkyFox was over Whittier Street and River Road where debris could be seen where the house once stood.

Published reports indicate the house's occupants evacuated at about 5:45 a.m. as Storm Ida dumped torrential rain over the area causing severe flooding. It was not clear what lead to the explosion. Unconfirmed reports said gas was released into the home triggering an explosion.

There was a report of a man injured while driving in the area.

Rahway was the scene of heavy flooding following Storm Ida. SkyFox captured video of streets covered in dirt after waters receded.

Over in Passaic, a 70-year-old man was killed after he became trapped in a vehicle that had become submerged.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

