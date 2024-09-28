NYC Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin joins list of names, investigations tied to Adams

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief adviser to the now indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams has joined a growing list of names who are being looked into by the feds.

Lewis-Martin was met at the airport on Friday by federal officials with a subpoena after her flight from Japan.

Her home was searched, and her phone was seized by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

This comes the same day Adams pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges.

Lewis' attorney, Arthur Aidala, told FOX News that "She will cooperate fully with any and all investigations and [she] is not the target of any case of which we are aware."

It is unclear at this time why the feds might be looking into Ingrid Lewis-Martin, however she joins a long list of officials who have been approached by the feds.

Adams is due back in court Wednesday for a conference before U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, who will preside over the case going forward.

Who is Ingrid Lewis-Martin?

Chaplain Ingrid Lewis-Martin became chief advisor to the mayor in January 2022.

She most recently served as deputy Brooklyn borough president.

Prior to her role as deputy Brooklyn borough president, she served for more than five years as then-State Senator Adams’ senior advisor and for seven years as his chief of staff.

Here's a look at other aides and officials under investigation, what the inquiries involve, and how they all connect to Eric Adams:

Some of the people listed have been asked for information and have not necessarily been charged with a crime. The city's Department of Investigation is part of the four investigations.

Federal investigation into top City Hall aides, allies

Federal investigation into former police commissioner's twin brother

Edward A. Caban: Former police commissioner who resigned after phone was seized

James Caban: Former police officer and brother to Edward whose phone was seized

Raul Pintos: Chief of staff under Caban who reportedly retired after commissioner resignation and phone seizure

Other investigations, legal concerns

Others who have resigned, not implicated

Lisa Zornberg: Adams' chief counsel resigned on Sept. 15

Dr. Ashwi Vasan : Health Commissioner of New York City who submitted his resignation and will leave his position by the end of this year.

In a press conference detailing the indictment, NYC Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said her office would seek to hold others accountable in the Adams investigation "no matter their role or title."