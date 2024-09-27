Indicted NYC Mayor Eric Adams could appear in court today: Details, charges
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing an indictment, may appear in court Friday on charges of accepting illegal campaign contributions and gifts from those seeking to influence city government.
An indictment revealed Thursday alleges that the Adams accepted various improper gifts from Turkish officials and businesspeople, including free hotel stays and discounted flights to several countries, such as France and China.
Eric Adams, mayor of New York, center right, and his lawyer Alex Spiro, center left, outside Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on bribery and fraud charges following a federal cor
In return, prosecutors claim Adams facilitated approvals for Turkey to build a new diplomatic tower in Manhattan, despite fire safety concerns.
Adams has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that accepting travel perks is common for government officials and that he never knowingly took illegal contributions. He maintains that his assistance to those navigating city bureaucracy was part of his official duties.
Investigators allege that " for nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him."
What are the charges?
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions By Foreign Nationals
- Count 2: Wire Fraud
- Count 3: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National
- Count 4: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National
- Count 5: Bribery
Eric Adams and Alex Spiro
What is Adams accused of?
Adams is accused of, among other allegations:
- Raking in more than $10,000 from illegal contributions by using false certifications to game the city’s matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations.
- Working with a Turkish senior official who "facilitated many straw donations" to Adams and arranged for Adams and his companions to receive free or discounted travel on Turkey’s national airline to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, and Turkey.
- "Solicit[ing] and demand[ing]" bribes, including free and heavily discounted luxury travel benefits from a Turkish official. who was seeking Adams’ help pertaining to regulations of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan.
- Failing to disclose his free and discounted travel, creating a false paper trail to suggest he had paid it, claiming to a staffer that he deleted his text messages and directed the staffer to ensure his activities in Turkey in 2021 were shielded from public view.