Indicted NYC Mayor Eric Adams could appear in court today: Details, charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing an indictment, may appear in court Friday on charges of accepting illegal campaign contributions and gifts from those seeking to influence city government.

An indictment revealed Thursday alleges that the Adams accepted various improper gifts from Turkish officials and businesspeople, including free hotel stays and discounted flights to several countries, such as France and China.

In return, prosecutors claim Adams facilitated approvals for Turkey to build a new diplomatic tower in Manhattan, despite fire safety concerns.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that accepting travel perks is common for government officials and that he never knowingly took illegal contributions. He maintains that his assistance to those navigating city bureaucracy was part of his official duties.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with selling his influence to foreign nationals

Investigators allege that " for nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him."

What are the charges?

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions By Foreign Nationals

Count 2: Wire Fraud

Count 3: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 4: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 5: Bribery

What is Adams accused of?

