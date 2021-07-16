Monkeypox NYC: Vaccine demand outpacing availability
New York City and New York State health officials are expected to meet Thursday to discuss furthering the monkeypox vaccine plan. Availability is currently only open to those considered high-risk.
NYC monkeypox cases double in a week; more vaccine doses coming
As of Tuesday, 111 people in the city likely have monkeypox, according to the city's Health Department. That is up from 55 cases a week ago. The city's Health Department is waiting for more doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
Connecticut reports 1st case of monkeypox
A New Haven man in his 40s is the first person in Connecticut diagnosed with monkeypox since an outbreak in the U.S. began this spring. He is in isolation, health officials said.
Monkeypox outbreak: Patient shares his experience
Matt Ford, one of the first Americans to be infected with monkeypox in this current outbreak, detailed his experience with the illness. Although he's on the road to recovery, he said it's been painful and disruptive.
CDC expanding monkeypox testing with commercial laboratories
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced LabCorp will begin utilizing its largest clinical laboratory to increase nationwide testing capacity on monkeypox.
NYC monkeypox vaccine clinic open in Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic
New York City has opened a temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic in Manahttan's Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic for eligible adult men who believe they may have been recently exposed to the virus.
NJ monkeypox case investigated
The first suspected monkeypox case in New Jersey is being investigated by state health officials.
Monkeypox vs. COVID-19: How are they different?
“Right now, this is an outbreak and outbreaks can be stopped,” WHO told FOX Television Stations. As of Wednesday, there were 72 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S.
Is monkeypox an emergency? U.N. gathering experts
The World Health Organization will convene its emergency committee to determine if the monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread beyond Africa warrants being declared a global health emergency. More than 1,600 cases and nearly 1,500 suspected cases have been reported this year in 39 countries.
Monkeypox: What you should know as the disease spreads around the world
As more countries around the world, including the U.S., report cases of monkeypox, here's what you need to know about the relatively rare disease, and some of the things people can do to prevent the disease's spread.
Year’s 1st case of rare monkeypox reported in the US
Meanwhile, officials tracking a European outbreak of monkeypox are investigating the possibility that the disease is being spread through sexual contact.
What is Monkeypox? What are Monkeypox symptoms? Answers about a rare disease
What is Monkeypox and what are the signs or symptoms of this rare disease? The CDC provides answers as a Dallas resident has tested positive.