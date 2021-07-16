Connecticut reports 1st case of monkeypox

A New Haven man in his 40s is the first person in Connecticut diagnosed with monkeypox since an outbreak in the U.S. began this spring. He is in isolation, health officials said.

Monkeypox outbreak: Patient shares his experience

Matt Ford, one of the first Americans to be infected with monkeypox in this current outbreak, detailed his experience with the illness. Although he's on the road to recovery, he said it's been painful and disruptive.

Is monkeypox an emergency? U.N. gathering experts

The World Health Organization will convene its emergency committee to determine if the monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread beyond Africa warrants being declared a global health emergency. More than 1,600 cases and nearly 1,500 suspected cases have been reported this year in 39 countries.