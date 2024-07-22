NYPD hunting suspects accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in East Harlem

The NYPD is on the hunt for a pair of suspects accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in East Harlem on Sunday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the Jefferson Houses in the vicinity of East 113th Street and 1st Avenue.

Police say that the victim was sexually assaulted by two suspects, who fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance photos of both suspects were released by police on Monday evening.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.