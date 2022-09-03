NYC monkeypox cases on the decline

Cases of monkeypox are on the decline in New York City.

Health officials are hoping the drop in cases in the city seen as the epicenter of the nationwide outbreak is indicative of more good news ahead.

As of August 30, just 3,062 monkeypox cases were reported in the city, while over 70,000 people have now been vaccinated against the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has dropped to 9, an 82% decline from just two weeks ago.

Cases have been largely concentrated among LGBQ+ men.

Last week, health officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox in a child but reminded New Yorkers that the overall risk of exposure for children in the city remains very low.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox is a rare disease, according to the CDC. It has released the following information for college students:

-If you get monkeypox, you may have a fever, chills, sore muscles, headache, or tiredness and then get a rash.

Sometimes, you may get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

You might only get a rash without having the other symptoms. The rash may look like pimples or blisters.

The rash is usually on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of your body like your hands, chest, and genitals.

-Even though you should get better in 2-4 weeks, you should see a healthcare provider as soon as you get symptoms that could be from monkeypox.

-If you have a weakened immune system (from HIV, cancer, an organ transplant, or other reasons), are pregnant, or have other skin problems like eczema, you may become more severely ill from monkeypox.