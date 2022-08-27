Monkeypox concerns on college campuses

As students head back to colleges and universities, there are concerns that monkeypox could spread due to congregate living settings. There have already been multiple cases reported at U.S. colleges.

In New York City, Columbia University says it is working closely with health officials to monitor the outbreak of monkeypox. Other area colleges are also planning for possible cases.

Monkeypox can spread from close, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has a rash or scabs from monkeypox. This can include during hugging, cuddling, a massage, or close contact sports.

It can also include contact with spit droplets during close conversation and kissing. It can also spread through sexual contact including touching the genitals and oral, anal, or vaginal sex.

Monkeypox can also spread through contact with objects and surfaces that have been used by someone with moneypox including clothing, bedding, or towels.

Monkeypox in NYC: Are schools a concern?

The CDC has issued a list of recommendations for sexually active college students in an effort to stem the spread of monkeypox.

Among the suggestions are limiting the number of sex partners, having virtual sex with no in-person contact, masturbating together at a distance, and even having sex with clothes on.

The CDC also says wearing leather or latex gear provides a barrier to skin-to-skin contact but cautions to clear it between partners and after use.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox is a rare disease, according to the CDC. It has released the following information for college students:

-If you get monkeypox, you may have a fever, chills, sore muscles, headache, or tiredness and then get a rash.

Sometimes, you may get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

You might only get a rash without having the other symptoms. The rash may look like pimples or blisters.

The rash is usually on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of your body like your hands, chest, and genitals.

-Even though you should get better in 2-4 weeks, you should see a healthcare provider as soon as you get symptoms that could be from monkeypox.

-If you have a weakened immune system (from HIV, cancer, an organ transplant, or other reasons), are pregnant, or have other skin problems like eczema, you may become more severely ill from monkeypox.