Lawsuits target ICE arrests in New York state courts

Lawsuits target ICE arrests in New York state courts

New York's attorney general joined the Brooklyn district attorney and several immigrant advocates' groups Wednesday in filing two separate federal lawsuits challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York courthouses.

Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)
video

Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)

Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.

Students across NYC prepping for SHSAT exam

Students across NYC prepping for SHSAT exam

The pressure is on with just about a month to go until test day for the Specialized High School Admissions test, the lone entry exam for entry  into the City's eight elite high schools.

Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies

Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies

On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal. 