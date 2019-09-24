Lawsuits target ICE arrests in New York state courts
New York's attorney general joined the Brooklyn district attorney and several immigrant advocates' groups Wednesday in filing two separate federal lawsuits challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York courthouses.
Moreno Valley student, 13, dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school
A Moreno Valley middle school student was declared brain dead on Tuesday from injuries sustained during a fight at school, while two other students remained in juvenile hall for their involvement in the fight.
Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate
Authorities in Ohio released video that they said shows a drone delivering contraband to a jail inmate.
Authorities: Elderly woman repeatedly stabbed by house guest
Authorities say an elderly woman was repeatedly stabbed in her New Jersey home by a Georgia woman who was staying at the residence
Animal rights supporters fighting to get Bronx Zoo elephant released
The fight to get Happy the Elephant released from the Bronx Zoo was back in court Monday, with a judge hearing arguments from both sides.
Woman confronts abusive husband in court as he's sentenced to misdemeanor
Wednesday was an emotional day in court for a Macomb County woman as she confronted the man she said beat her, strangled her, and pulled through a mirror: her husband.
Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)
Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.
Girl shot by stray bullet in Harvey dies on her 12th birthday
A girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet Monday night in south suburban Harvey died Tuesday on her 12th birthday.
Voracious swamp rodents set off alarms in California
One of the most recent threats to California's environment has webbed feet, white whiskers, shaggy fur and orange buck teeth that could be mistaken for carrots.
Measles outbreak in Rockland declared over
Officials have announced an end to the measles outbreak that infected 312 people since last October in Rockland County in New York y's northern suburbs.
Police: Woman killed disabled grandson with drug overdose
An 87-year-old Florida woman told police she gave her disabled 30-year-old grandson a fatal dose of drugs because she fears she's near death and there will be no one else who can take care of him.
Juul to end advertising, lobbying efforts of e-cigarette
The U.S. tobacco giants Philip Morris and Altria are calling off merger talks and Juul's CEO is stepping down with safety concerns over e-cigarettes intensifying.
12-year-old cancer survivor is ‘Sheriff for a Day’ in Suffolk County
Douglas Grimmett, a 12-year-old leukemia survivor got the experience as a lifetime on Tuesday as he spent the day as honorary sheriff in Suffolk County.
Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI’s Most Wanted list
A 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a Cumberland County park last week has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.
Trump meeting world leaders; expect gridlock
Wednesday marks day three of the United Nations General Assembly.
Tainted cocaine suspected in overdose deaths in Yonkers
Authorities say the apparent overdose deaths of five people in Yonkers and the Bronx may be tied to the same source of tainted cocaine.
Students across NYC prepping for SHSAT exam
The pressure is on with just about a month to go until test day for the Specialized High School Admissions test, the lone entry exam for entry into the City's eight elite high schools.
Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies
On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal.
Pilot spends hours in treetops after small plane crashes
A pilot has been rescued uninjured after his plane crashed into treetops as he tried to land at a New Jersey airport.
NY man convicted of funding travel to join terror group
A Brooklyn man has been convicted of collecting cash to fund a co-conspirator's travel to fight on behalf of the Islamic State.