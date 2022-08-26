NYC confirms first juvenile case of monkeypox

New York City has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in a child.

The Health Commissioner made the announcement Friday but reminded New Yorkers that the overall risk of exposure for children in the city remains very low.

The current case is linked to a household contact, however, the Commissioner did not give the child's age or any other details.

This is the second juvenile case reported in the state since the outbreak began.

The virus spreads through close contact with skin, rashes, and respiratory droplets.

It can also be transmitted via clothing or bedding used by an infected person.