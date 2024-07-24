Expand / Collapse search

These NY, NJ towns make list for worst cities to buy property in next 5 years

By
Published  July 24, 2024 7:50am EDT
Atlantic City
FOX 5 NY

Where does NY, NJ rank for best states to live a long, healthy life?

A new study by Life Extension found Hawaii was the best state to live in for a long and healthy life. Here's where New York and New Jersey ranked on the list.

NEW JERSEY - If you're betting on a property, experts say you'll go broke in Rochester, NY and Atlantic City, NJ.

JUMP TO: ROCHESTER l ATLANTIC CITY

Personal finance website GoBankingRates asked a handful of real estate agents across the U.S. where they believe to be the worst cities to buy property in the next five years – Atlantic City and Rochester were ranked as some of the worst.

Rochester, NY

"The economy in Rochester has been transitioning for a long time due to the fact that most of the industries that used to drive the city [are] either downsized or wholly relocated," said Ben Johnson, a real estate agent and the CEO of Big Ben.

Atlantic City

"Places like Atlantic City have seen drastic population loss over the past decade due to lack of job opportunities and economic decline, leading to excess housing supply and dropping property values," Daniel Rivera, the owner of Proactive Property Management, explained.

Top states residents are leaving

The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out! But it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York.

Rest of the list

Other cities that made the list include:

  • Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Ontario, California
  • Springfield, Massachusetts
  • Gary, Indiana
  • Flint, Michigan
  • Stockton, California
  • Rockford, Illinois

"Cities with long-term declining populations should raise red flags for property investors," Rivera told GoBankingRates, adding investors should be wary of other cities with similar dynamics.

FOX 29 Philadelphia, as well as Kelly Hayes of the FOX digital team, helped contribute to this report.