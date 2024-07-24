If you're betting on a property, experts say you'll go broke in Rochester, NY and Atlantic City, NJ.

Personal finance website GoBankingRates asked a handful of real estate agents across the U.S. where they believe to be the worst cities to buy property in the next five years – Atlantic City and Rochester were ranked as some of the worst.

"The economy in Rochester has been transitioning for a long time due to the fact that most of the industries that used to drive the city [are] either downsized or wholly relocated," said Ben Johnson, a real estate agent and the CEO of Big Ben.

"Places like Atlantic City have seen drastic population loss over the past decade due to lack of job opportunities and economic decline, leading to excess housing supply and dropping property values," Daniel Rivera, the owner of Proactive Property Management, explained.

Rest of the list

Other cities that made the list include:

Shreveport, Louisiana

Ontario, California

Springfield, Massachusetts

Gary, Indiana

Flint, Michigan

Stockton, California

Rockford, Illinois

"Cities with long-term declining populations should raise red flags for property investors," Rivera told GoBankingRates, adding investors should be wary of other cities with similar dynamics.

