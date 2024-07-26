Fair Lawn fire breaks out at strip mall in NJ, burning through shops, bakery

A two-alarm fire broke out inside a strip mall in Fair Lawn, New Jersey early Friday morning.

The fire happened along Fair Lawn Avenue near Chandler Avenue and Route 208, causing road closures.

The building appeared to sustain heavy damage to the roof and some of the storefronts, including Zadies Kosher Bake Shop.

SkyFOX showed firefighters and emergency crews responding to the scene around 6 a.m.

Fair Lawn Avenue was shut down in front of the stores where the fire started, but it was reopened.

There were also closures near Route 208 on the exit ramp for Fairlawn Avenue East. That has also been reopened.

Zadies Bakery, a kosher bake shop located inside the mall on Fair Lawn Avenue, says it will remain closed due to the fire.

The fire has been contained and remains under control.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and there is no word of any injuries.

The fire is under investigation.