NYC opening 50,000 more monkeypox vaccination slots Friday

New York City is opening 50,000 new appointments for the monkeypox vaccine on Friday, as well as making vaccinations available to those under 18.

Anyone who received the first dose of the vaccine at least 28 days ago is now eligible to schedule a second dose appointment.

"We feel confident that we now have enough supply of vaccine to meet current demand, and are comfortable lowering the window of time between first and second doses," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "We know that this provides much deserved peace of mind to New Yorkers who have bravely faced this outbreak."

According to the Department of Health, the vaccine is now open to people who meet the following conditions: People who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days and identify as at least one of the following: Gay, bisexual, or other man (cisgender or transgender) who has sex with cis or transgender men or transgender women. Transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary (regardless of the gender of your sex partners). Sex workers and anyone engaging in survival sex or any other types of transactional sex (including sex in exchange for money, food, shelter or other goods) of any sexual orientation or gender identity.

Anyone under the age of 18 looking to get a vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, unless the minor is part of a group to whom the law gives the right to consent to their own care, such as married minors, minors who are parents or pregnant, and minors in the military. For people 16 or 17 years of age, such consent should be provided either in person or by phone, at the time of the vaccine appointment. For minors 15 years of age or younger, an adult caregiver must accompany the minor. The parent or guardian must still provide consent by phone at the time of the appointment or by written statement.

The window for new first and second dose appointments will open at 4 p.m.